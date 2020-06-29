Inter Milan beats Parma 2-1 in dramatic fashion in Serie A action

There was significant emotion in Italian soccer on Sunday even though there were no fans in the crowd because of coronavirus. Inter Milan came away with a fortunate three points in Serie A action. Inter was trailing Parma 1-0 for most of the game, but got two late goals, and came back with a 2-1 victory.

There is no doubt that Parma was looking like they were in fact the ones in excellent shape in their game against Inter Milan. Parma was comfortably up 1-0 and had the man advantage when Inter Milan goalkeeper Tommaso Berni received a red card in the 75th minute for a “disrespectful outburst” according to Andrew Dampf of The Associated Press.

However, the Inter Milan man advantage was shortlived, as in the 84th minute, center-back Stefan de Vrij of Ouderkerk aan den Ijssel, Netherlands scored to tie the game. Then Parma midfielder Juraj Kucka of Bojnice, Slovakia had an outburst himself. According to Dampf, Kucka was so frustrated, he was “dragged down into the tunnel by club officials.” Kucka was fined 10,000 euros in addition to his one-game suspension. Inter then won in the 87th minute on a game-winner from defender Alessandro Bastoni of Casalmaggiore, Italy.

For Bastoni it was his second Serie A goal of the season. He previously scored in a 1-1 Parma tie with Lecce on January 19.

With the win, Inter Milan is in third place in Serie A and improved to a record of 18 wins, three losses, and seven draws for 61 points. Parma fell to 11 wins, 11 losses and six draws for 39 points, and are in a tie for eighth place with Verona.

In other Serie A action on Sunday, AC Milan beat Roma 2-0 on goals by Croatian forward Ante Rebic in the 76th minute and Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in the 89th minute on a penalty kick. AC Milan is in seventh place in Serie A with a record of 12 wins, 10 losses, and six draws for 42 points, and AS Roma is in fifth place in Serie A with a record of 14 wins, eight losses, and six draws for 48 points.