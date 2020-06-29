Richard Sherman calls Cam Newton's salary with Patriots 'disgusting'

It was only four years ago when Cam Newton was named league MVP, and yet, he was forced to sign for the league minimum over the weekend.

Newton apparently did not draw much interest on the free-agent market, for whatever reason, so he was essentially forced to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots for the league minimum.

It was definitely surprising, even though Newton’s injuries were always viewed to take a toll on his stock. Still, no one could’ve predicted him being forced to sign for the league minimum, after having made roughly $20 million per year for the five previous seasons. The Lisfranc injury he suffered last summer definitely took a toll on his stock, though, as did the two shoulder surgeries he had in the past.

But we never envisioned him signing for so little, and neither did 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, apparently. He called Newton’s paltry salary “disgusting.”

How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting https://t.co/eZycGL8qkZ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2020

We wouldn’t go that far, but it was quite the fall from grace for Newton, who is now playing out a “prove-it” deal.