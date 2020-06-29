The HOVG Podcast: Brandon Steiner

By The Hall of Very Good | June 29, 2020 12:26 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brendon Steiner.

The “serial entrepreneur” and founder of Steiner Sports and CollectibleXchange talks to the boys about how he built a chance encounter with Thurman Munson into a sports memorabilia empire, how much money he made off of (legally) selling grass, hanging out with Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra and where he thinks the collectible hobby is heading.

SHOW NOTES:

Brandon Steiner launches new sports memorabilia website

Steiner Sports Acquires Licensing Rights to Yogi Berra’s Name, Memorabilia Collection

Want to own a piece of the Carrier Dome’s old roof? Here’s how

BRANDON’S BOOKS

