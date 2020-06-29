The HOVG Podcast: Brandon Steiner

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brendon Steiner.
The “serial entrepreneur” and founder of Steiner Sports and CollectibleXchange talks to the boys about how he built a chance encounter with Thurman Munson into a sports memorabilia empire, how much money he made off of (legally) selling grass, hanging out with Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra and where he thinks the collectible hobby is heading.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Brandon Steiner launches new sports memorabilia website
Steiner Sports Acquires Licensing Rights to Yogi Berra’s Name, Memorabilia Collection
Want to own a piece of the Carrier Dome’s old roof? Here’s how
BRANDON’S BOOKS
- Living on Purpose: Stories about Faith, Fortune, and Fitness That Will Lead You to an Extraordinary Life
- You Gotta Have Balls: How a Kid from Brooklyn Started From Scratch, Bought Yankee Stadium, and Created a Sports Empire
- The Business Playbook: Leadership Lessons From the World of Sports
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
- Brandon on Twitter
- Brandon’s YouTube Page
- Brandon’s Official Website
- CollectibleXchange on Twitter
- CollectibleXchange Official Website
- ManCave Millionaires
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.