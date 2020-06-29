The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Julian Erosa +375 over Sean Woodson
Notable New Champions:
- Titan Fighting Championship Bantamweight Champion: Danny Sabatello
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Stop Breaking the Law, Asshole!: For heavyweight boxer/kickboxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, that makes him a five-time, five-time, FIVE-TIME, FIVE-TIME, FIVE-TIME performance enhancing drug offender after yet another positive test over the weekend. He’s always booked as if he’s about one win away from a heavyweight title shot, as promoters desperately, desperately want an American heavyweight boxing champ again, but that looks like it has to be a wrap for him. It has to be, right?
- Diamonds Are Forever: Battled back from being down two rounds to none to batter Dan Hooker with incredible combos and strikes to surge ahead 48-47 on all three judges’ scorecards in a helluva come-from-behind victory in the main event of UFC on ESPN to stay in title contention at lightweight. Dustin Poirier’s last five wins: Hooker, Holloway, Alvarez, Gaethje, Pettis. Good golly.
- Avenged: In December of 2018, Gonnapar Weerasakreck was brutally and suddenly stunned by Japan’s Yuto Shinohara, getting dropped twice and knocked out in just 25 seconds in K-1’s World Lightweight Grand Prix. That shocking loss hung over Gonnapar’s head for a year in a half until Gonnapar finally got his shot at revenge in his home promotion of Krush and for Weerasakreck’s 63kg championship. While he didn’t return the knockout favor, Gonnapar did win via unanimous decision, enacting some matter of vengeance for him getting starched. Rubber match?