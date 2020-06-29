Top 4 Major Sports Contests In The USA

In addition to major sports competitions, sports fans are also amazed by sports contests held by different sports organizations and companies. Sports activities, like races and sweepstakes, make sports more fun and interesting, allowing fans to participate and enjoy sporting activities within their reach and capabilities. So, what are the most popular sports contest in the country?



In this post, you’ll learn the major sports contest in the United States to better understand the fun and excitement that awaits you when participating in such activities.



What’s the Aim of Sports Contest?

Sports organizations create sports contests, such as races, sweepstakes, and other sports competitions, to provide entertainment and popularize fitness, a healthy body, and a healthy way of life. Sports organizations promote their brand by organizing sports contests to gather their audience together in one place.



Because everyone is in one place, sports contests develop leadership skills, team support, and team spirit. Different organizations sponsor sports contests, and other activities may include festivals, demonstrative performances, and other sporting events.

Here are 4 major sports contests in the USA:



SuperContest

The big news for sports fans is that they can submit picks via The SuperBook mobile app – make one trip to sign up, and their coach will do the rest.

Check out the reasons why SuperContest is one of America’s top sports contests:

Big Recent Winnings: The SuperContest hit another record-setting year last year in the prize money ($1.4 million) and the number of participants. The winner was Chef Eric Kahane of Southern California. In Week 17, Kahane went 5-0, jumping from a tie and then solo first place among 3,123 contestants under Personal Gourmet moniker.

Enormous Entries: The winner-take-all format is priced at $5,000 per entry, which is life-changing for those who finish and win the most-sought cash of the classic SuperContest.



Circa Million

Football contest picks involve guessing the winning teams for each week, and the person who has the highest earned points will win. You can participate in Major Las Vegas Football Handicapping Contest Kelly here at Kelly in Vegas. It enables you to enter the Circa Survivor and Westgate SuperContests, including the newest sportsbook entrant, Circa Million.



Derek Stevens is the man behind the Circa Million football contest. He’s the owner of the Golden Gate (Fremont Street) and The D Las Vegas, as well as current building the Circa Las Vegas resort downtown. Once it’s finished, Circa Las Vegas is expected to house the largest sportsbook in the world.



Here are the reasons why Circa Million is one of the country’s top sports contests:

Mirrors SuperContest: This football contest is about the National Football League or NFL with five plays weekly against the spread. It mirrors the SuperContest at $1,000 for the entry fee.

High Guaranteed Winnings: The guaranteed total winnings are $1.5 million and a $1 million guaranteed first-place prize, disregarding the number of entrants. Circa Sports will pay out $1.5 million even if the football contest doesn’t have 1,500 entrants for full purse coverage.

NBA-WNBA Horse Competition

The NBA-WNBA Horse Competition is a virtual game tournament in which fans get to watch players participate. It’s a game wherein players have to perform an identical shot of the player shooting before them. Because of the coronavirus crisis, a lot of fans devoted their time at home and participated in top sportsbooks, like this HORSE game.



The earnings of these sports contests are donated to charities, which is more than $200,000 for coronavirus response efforts.



Here are the rules of the game:

At the beginning of each game, a coin toss determines the player who shoots first. The more senior player calls heads or tails.

Before making a shot, players should describe each attempted shot and specify the score intended to make. Some examples of shots include swish or bank shots. Dunking is prohibited.

When a player misses the shot, a letter is earned starting with H until the word H-O-R-S-E is completed, which means that the player is eliminated because of failing to match five shots.



UFC Pick’em Up Contest

UFC is still one of America’s favorite sports. The UFC Pick’em Up Contest allows participants to choose their winning bet for the UFC fight competition. In short, it’s predicting the winner of the match.

One popular, recent UPC Pick’em Up Contest is The MMA Manifesto Pick ‘em contest.

Conclusion

Sports contests, such as SuperContest, Circa Million, and NBA-WNBA Horse competition, are fun and exciting for many fans, most especially during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. These contests provide high prizes that entice people to join through online channels and proxies.

Indeed, the sports industry offers appealing gimmicks and strategies to every preference and budget, even during this trying time.