MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

By June 29, 2020 12:29 pm

By |

What a battle Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker had on Saturday night – fitting that they were among the top earners at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

 

Attendance:   0
Gate:   $0

 

Dustin Poirier:   $370,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry:   $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Hooker:   $170,000 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gian Villante:   $90,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Philipe Lins:   $83,500 ($80,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa:   $83,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kay Hansen:   $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene:   $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mickey Gall:   $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena:   $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khama Worthy:   $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Takashi Sato:  $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser:  $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Youssef Zalal:  $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Griffin:   $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jinh Yu Frey:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Daukaus:   $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Woodson:  $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Witt:  $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

 

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home