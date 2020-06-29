UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

What a battle Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker had on Saturday night – fitting that they were among the top earners at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Attendance: 0

Gate: $0

Dustin Poirier: $370,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Hooker: $170,000 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gian Villante: $90,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Philipe Lins: $83,500 ($80,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa: $83,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kay Hansen: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mickey Gall: $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khama Worthy: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Takashi Sato: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Youssef Zalal: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Griffin: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jinh Yu Frey: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Daukaus: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Woodson: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Witt: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)