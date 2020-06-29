UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

What a battle Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker had on Saturday night – fitting that they were among the top earners at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Attendance: 0
Gate: $0
Dustin Poirier: $370,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
Mike Perry: $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Dan Hooker: $170,000 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Gian Villante: $90,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)
Philipe Lins: $83,500 ($80,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Julian Erosa: $83,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Kay Hansen: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Maurice Greene: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Mickey Gall: $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Luis Pena: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Khama Worthy: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Takashi Sato: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Brendan Allen: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Tanner Boser: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Youssef Zalal: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Jordan Griffin: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Jinh Yu Frey: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Kyle Daukaus: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Sean Woodson: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Jason Witt: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)