UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: June 29/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 485 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 313 3 3 8 Kelvin Gastelum 206 4 4 6 Darren Till 179 5 5 9 Derek Brunson 172 5 5 4 Jared Cannonier 172 7 7 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 163 8 8 3 Paulo Costa 157 9 9 7 Jack Hermansson 156 10 17 15 Marvin Vettori 136 11 12 11 Uriah Hall 116.5 12 13 13 Brad Tavares 116 13 14 James Krause 114.5 14 10 5 Yoel Romero 112 15 15 10 Edmen Shahbazyan 111.5 16 22 14 Ian Heinisch 105 17 16 12 Omari Akhmedov 87.5 18 19 Trevin Giles 82.5 19 18 Brendan Allen 82 20 20 16 Antonio Carlos Junior 80 21 23 Zak Cummings 68 22 21 Gerald Meerschaert 65.5 23 11 Chris Weidman 64 24 24 Tom Breese 58 25 26 Krzysztof Jotko 53 26 25 Karl Roberson 51.5 27 27 Darren Stewart 50.5 28 28 Eryk Anders 44 29 29 Markus Perez 40 30 30 Rodolfo Vieira 37 31 31 Eric Spicely 32 32 33 Alessio Di Chirico 28 33 34 Andrew Sanchez 27.5 33 34 Jack Marshman 27.5 35 36 Anthony Hernandez 22.5 36 38 Punahele Soriano 20 37 40 Makhmud Muradov 19.5 38 38 Charles Byrd 17.5 38 37 Oskar Piechota 17.5 40 41 John Phillips 10 40 50 Maki Pitolo 10 40 50 Marc-Andre Barriault 10 43 42 Trevor Smith 8 44 43 Abu Azaitar 5 44 43 Andre Muniz 5 44 43 Bevon Lewis 5 44 43 Jun Yong Park 5 44 43 Wellington Turman 5 49 48 Saparbek Safarov 4.5 50 49 Deron Winn 4 51 50 Adam Yandiev 0 51 50 Alen Amedovski 0 51 50 Antonio Arroyo 0 51 NR Kyle Daukaus 0 51 50 Roman Kopylov 0

