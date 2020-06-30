Exchange of players between Juventus and Barcelona feels more like a North American sports trade

According to Reuters on Monday, midfielder Arthur is moving from FC Barcelona to Juventus, and midfielder Miralem Pjanic is moving from Juventus to FC Barcelona. Even though these are two separate transactions as Arthur is going to Italy for 72 million Euros, and Pjanic is going to Spain for 60 million Euros, this seems more like your average North American sports trade instead.

Arthur, who also goes by Arthur Melo, is mostly known just by his first name, like many other soccer players from Brazil. The native of Goiania is 23 years of age and has three goals in 21 La Liga games this season. He has scored in a 2-2 FC Barcelona draw with CA Osasuna on August 31, in a 2-1 FC Barcelona win over Villarreal on September 24, and in a 5-0 FC Barcelona win over SD Eibar on February 22.

When it comes to playmaking, Arthur also has three assists in La Liga play in 2019-20. Two of those helpers came in a 4-0 FC Barcelona win over Sevilla FC on October 6.

Arthur has spent the last two seasons in La Liga. In 2018-19, Arthur came to Spain after four seasons in Serie A with Gremio. During his first time playing professional soccer at the highest level in Italy, Arthur had two goals in 35 games. It will now be interesting to see how Arthur makes the transition again to Serie A.

Pjanic is a native of Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Like Arthur, Pjanic has three goals this season. They came in a 2-1 Juventus win over Brescia on September 24, in a 2-0 win over SPAL on September 28, and in a 2-1 win over Bologna on October 19. Pjanic also has four assists this season in Serie A play.

At 30 years of age, Pjanic is more experienced than Arthur, and has 56 career goals in 397 games of professional soccer. Pjanic played for Metz in France’s Ligue 1 in 2007-08, Lyon in France’s Ligue 1 for four seasons from 2008-2012, five seasons for AS Roma in Serie A from 2011 to 2016, and four seasons in Juventus since 2016.

Juventus currently leads Serie A with 69 points. FC Barcelona is second in La Liga with 69 points.