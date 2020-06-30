According to vavel.com on Tuesday, FC Barcelona missed out on an opportunity to retake the lead in La Liga. Heading into their game against Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona would have overtaken Real Madrid with a victory, but they could not pick up the win, and they had to settle for a 2-2 tie.

FC Barcelona got on the scoreboard early as Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa of Lagarto, Brazil had an own goal in the 11th minute. It would not take Atletico Madrid long, however, to tie the soccer game at one goal apiece. Saul Niguez of Elche, Spain, scored on a penalty in the 19th minute.

The 1-1 score would be the result at halftime. Then in the second half, FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi of Rosario, Argentina scored his 700th career goal on a penalty which put FC Barcelona up 2-1. Then, Niguez once again tied the game at two goals apiece with his second goal on a penalty in the game in the 62nd minute.

Messi seemed to be disappointed that FC Barcelona could not generate the full three points in the same game that he reached a personal milestone. The 33-year-old slick right winger, who is considered by many as the most natural goal scorer in the soccer world today, now has 22 goals in 28 games.

Even though Messi has 700 career goals, he did not have the most goals in FC Barcelona’s game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. That mark belonged to Niguez, who is considered the most complete midfielder in Europe according to footballwhispers.com. One could argue the 2-2 tie between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona was a statement game for Niguez, who now has three goals in his last two games.

In the La Liga standings, FC Barcelona has a record of 21 wins, five losses and seven draws for 70 points. They are second in the division and one point back of the league-leading Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid meanwhile is in third place with 59 points.