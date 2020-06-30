Jadeveon Clowney provides update on free agency status

Jadeveon Clowney is now the top NFL free agent remaining on the market, now that 2015 MVP Cam Newton has signed with the Patriots.

The dominant defensive lineman finds himself in some tricky territory, though, as teams can’t bring him into their facility to work him out due to the coronavirus, so it’s hard to know exactly what type of shape he’s in. To his credit, Clowney has posted some workout videos on social media, looking explosive, but there’s no way to know what his durability might look like.

That’s created a bit of an issue, as Clowney is reportedly seeking somewhere around $17 million per year, for a long-term deal, and given his inability to stay healthy, it’s fair to understand why teams are hesitant to pay him big money.

And if you ask Clowney about his free agency status, well, he’s “still open.”

Just got off the phone with free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney. He told me, at this time, he intends to sign with a team "before the season starts, if everything still goes on time with the season." Clowney also added, "no I have not narrowed down a final team. I'm still open." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 30, 2020

There you go, other NFL teams. The Clowney Experience is open for business.