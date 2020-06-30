JR Smith sends a message to his critics after signing with Lakers

It’s been nearly two years since J.R. Smith last played in an NBA game, which has caused many to question exactly how much he has left in the tank.

But if you ask Smith, it’s better to take a wait-and-see approach and judge him when he suits up to play on the court, rather than trusting what others are saying.

Smith signed a rest-of-season contract with the Lakers this week, essentially filling the void left by Avery Bradley’s absence, and it’s fair to wonder how big of a downgrade it will be on the defensive end. Here’s what Smith had to say about it on Instagram, though.

“Don’t assume you know me by what you heard. I grow daily. Your messenger might have outdated information!” he wrote.

Even if the information is “outdated,” we still know that the 34-year-old Smith can’t defend on the wing like Bradley can.