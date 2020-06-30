Mecole Hardman, Dwayne Haskins make sweet music playing pitch-and-catch at workout (Video)

Any NFL quarterback would love to throw passes to one of the fastest receivers in the NFL, and Dwayne Haskins is no different.

Haskins worked out with Chiefs second-year receiver Mecole Hardman, who has challenged teammate Tyreek Hill for the title of “fastest” in the NFL, and the two made sweet music together.

It appeared the the Redskins quarterback realized what many others have known for quite some time, that Hardman makes signal-callers look great. All they have to do is air the ball out down the field, and Hardman will speed up and go get it. It’s nearly impossible to overthrow this speed demon, which Haskins’ reaction as a caption appears to indicate.

😤😤😤 The connection ain’t never left https://t.co/2NMiKWXX5i — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) June 30, 2020

It’s not fair honestly 😂 https://t.co/I7V3kjqhOG — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 30, 2020

He’s got some serious wheels.