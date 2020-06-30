MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 30/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-3) vs Raulian Paiva (19-3) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th

Karol Rosa (12-3) vs Vanessa Melo (10-7) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th

Makwan Amirkhani (15-4) vs Danny Henry (12-3) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th

Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-1) vs Mounir Lazzez (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Tagir Ulanbekov (11-1) vs Aleksander Doskalchuk (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Modestas Bukauskas (10-2) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Molly McCann (10-2) vs Taila Santos (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Jared Gordon (15-4) vs Chris Fishgold (18-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Marc Diakiese (14-3) vs Alan Patrick (15-2) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th

Alexandre Pantoja (22-4) vs Askar Askarov (11-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th

Roman Dolidze (6-0) vs Khadis Ibragimov (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th

Carlos Felipe (8-0) vs Serghei Spivac (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th

Davi Ramos (10-3) vs Arman Tsarukyan (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th

Mike Grundy (12-1) vs Movsar Evloev (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th

Justin Tafa (4-1) vs Raphael Pessoa (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th

Nathaniel Wood (16-4) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th

Trevin Giles (12-2) vs Jun Yong Park (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st

Junior dos Santos (21-7) vs Jair Rozenstruik (10-1) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Felice Herrig (14-8) vs Virna Jandiroba (15-1) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Ion Cutelaba (15-5, 1 NC) vs Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Manel Kape (14-4) vs Rogerio Bontorin (16-2) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

