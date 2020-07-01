Mystery of who killed Jay Cutler's chickens finally solved

One of the most intriguing social media stories over the past week or so has been involving former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s chickens.

All of a sudden, Cutler’s chickens began turning up dead, sparking talk of some possible nefarious behavior. There have been some around the sports world who aren’t all that fond of Cutler, and you never know if there’s some sick and twisted enough to take it out on his livestock.

The mystery officially began when Cutler posted this on Instagram.

It was recently solved, though, by Cutler himself. Apparently, a rogue racoon had snuck into the fray, and was killing the chickens. Well, Smokin’ Jay took care of business, which he stated in this update on the situation.

We’ll poor some liquor out for the death of those poor chickens, but we’re glad the rest are safe and sound.