Mystery of who killed Jay Cutler's chickens finally solved

One of the most intriguing social media stories over the past week or so has been involving former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s chickens.
All of a sudden, Cutler’s chickens began turning up dead, sparking talk of some possible nefarious behavior. There have been some around the sports world who aren’t all that fond of Cutler, and you never know if there’s some sick and twisted enough to take it out on his livestock.
The mystery officially began when Cutler posted this on Instagram.
It was recently solved, though, by Cutler himself. Apparently, a rogue racoon had snuck into the fray, and was killing the chickens. Well, Smokin’ Jay took care of business, which he stated in this update on the situation.
Ok. Long night. Had a pretty good storm come through. All is well and happy to report it was a raccoon. Which fits the evidence. Chicken heads were ripped off and bodies were left in the chicken yard. Gruesome stuff but reality of the situation. Ladies are now safe and sound. We can all sleep well for a few nights. Unfortunately I’m sure this raccoon has some family members. @christensenarms will be contacting the winner via email. Congrats on your winnings. While this saga is sadly ending, I’m sure there will be more. Stay tuned…
We’ll poor some liquor out for the death of those poor chickens, but we’re glad the rest are safe and sound.