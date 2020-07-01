The Alternate Universe: Giants at Mets 7-1-2020

We’ve all been depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. The 2020 baseball season is set to begin in late July. Until then, you can read this blog in the alternate: the one where global pandemics were a myth and baseball was around no matter what. We’re imagining the 2020 Mets season as if everything was normal. Enjoy these works of fiction.

The Mets have never been the best at beating the teams they’re supposed to beat. But give the Mets credit this week as they’ve played the Giants six games and have beaten them five times. They’re trading water against the good teams and that’s all you need, really. Also what helps is that the Giants absolutely cannot hit to save their lives. Marcus Stroman gave up an RBI single to Brandon Crawford in the fourth which tied the game 1-1 after Pete Alonso’s RBI single in the third, but that was it in 6 and 1/3.

Amed Rosario tagged Drew Smyly with a solo HR in the fourth to give the Mets the lead, and Alonso struck again with a two run single later in the inning to extend the lead to 4-1. Wilmer Flores kept the “Five Days in Flushing” lovefest going with a solo HR off Seth Lugo in the 8th to make it 4-2, but Brandon Nimmo’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning made it 5-2, and Edwin Diaz slammed the door shut in the 9th. This puts the Mets at a very prosperous 47-34, which is great because the Mets finances because a little less prosperous because it’s Bobby Bonilla Day.

Now I don’t celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day anymore because I’m agnostic. But remember that if you put earplugs, a deck of cards, or Bob Klapisch underneath the free agency tree, then Santa Bobby will leave you a gift every year from 2030-2055.

Today’s Hate List