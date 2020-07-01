Tony Dungy lobbies for Redskins to change name

There’s been a lot of pressure on the Redskins to change their name, and now one of the leading activists for social change in the sports world is adding to the discussion.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy has used his platform over the years to help spark change, and that’s exactly what he’s doing in this area.

Dungy sat down with The Undefeated for an exclusive interview, and that’s when he took a loaded question (about the Redskins name), and ran with it.

“It’s not hard to change the name,” he said. “When I’m on the air, I try to just refer to them as Washington. I think it’s appropriate. If the team doesn’t want to change, the least I can do is try not to use it.”

It’s hard to see the Redskins keeping their name at this point, maybe in the near future, but not in the long run.