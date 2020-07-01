Video of Antonio Brown blazing running routes on field surfaces

The 2020 NFL season is drawing closer, as training camp could begin in roughly four weeks or so.

And yet, Antonio Brown — once one of the best receivers in the NFL — remains unsigned.

Brown encountered some off-field issues, most of which he’s now finalized, which is why he’s been working out quite often — and showing the world that he’s been doing so along the way.

AB once used social media for the wrong reasons to draw attention to himself, but now he’s leveraging his following to show what type of shape he’s in. And apparently, he can still fly, judging by this video of him running a “sluggo” route.

AB running routes at Russ' field 👀 pic.twitter.com/7ywAkl1O8s — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 1, 2020

He’s still so fast running vertical routes, but he’ll need to get reinstated by the NFL before he can play again.