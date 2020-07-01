Wizards officially sign Jerian Grant to replace Davis Bertans

The Washington Wizards announced today the addition of free-agent guard Jerian Grant to replace Davis Bertans who has opted out of the NBA restart for obvious risks supported by the organization. Ironically enough, Grant is technically the Wizards 2015 draft pick, No. 19 overall but was immediately traded for No. 15 pick Kelly Oubre Jr.

Grant, a 6-4, 204-pound guard, appeared in 39 games (37 starts) with the Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, this season, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. At the conclusion of the NBA G League season in March, Grant was shooting .469 from the field and .435 from three-point range, the fifth-best percentage in the league. Grant topped 20-plus points 12 times on the season and tallied five double-doubles (three point-assist and two point-rebound).

A native of Silver Spring, MD, and a DeMatha product, Grant has appeared in 273 games with 61 starts in his four-year NBA career with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic. In 60 games with the Magic in 2018-19, Grant averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 assists per game and holds career averages of 6.1 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Grant, the son of former Washington Bullet Harvey Grant, played four seasons at Notre Dame, where he was twice named to all-conference teams and was a Consensus All-American in the 2014-15 season.