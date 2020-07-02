Antonio Brown would 'love' to play for Seahawks, after working out with Russell Wilson

Antonio Brown was a member of three different NFL teams in a one-year span last season, and now it appears he’s set his sights on another one.

Brown recently worked out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, sparking talk that the two might be sending a message about wanting to play together. Wilson did, after all, express his interest in potentially bringing AB to the Seahawks awhile back.

And apparently, that’s exactly what they were attempting to do.

Brown would “love” to play for the Seahawks, according to NFL Media insider Mike Garofolo, who spoke about it in this video.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Many QBs around the league are enamored with the idea throwing to Antonio Brown. The #Seahawks' Russell Wilson is one of them. I'm told Brown would love to play in Seattle. But if it happens, it could take some time. pic.twitter.com/YXACyfCs1Z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 2, 2020

It’d be a great fit for both sides, if it were to happen. Brown would once again get the opportunity to play for a legitimate contender, while the Seahawks would be able to turn a top-heavy receiving corps into one of the NFL’s best, as AB, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf would make for a nearly unstoppable trio.