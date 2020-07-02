Look: Jaguars OL Jawaan Taylor hauls in massive 400-lb grouper while fishing

NFL players are currently enjoying their summer, and one particular Jaguars offensive lineman used a hobby to go viral, for the right reasons.

This is always a big vacation time for those in the NFL world, as during a normal calendar year, they’d be preparing to head to training camp in only two weeks or so. However, the coronavirus has had a major impact on the NFL schedule already, and it appears teams won’t begin practicing together until August.

In the meantime, Jaguars offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor is putting his hours off the field to good use, as he recently showed off a video of him reeling in a 400-lb (!) grouper.

Quite a haul.