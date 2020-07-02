Manchester City clobbers Liverpool 4-0 in a battle of EPL superpowers

For only the second time this season, Liverpool lost in the English Premier League, and on Thursday it was not even close. Manchester City came out with a blistering first half by scoring thrice en route to a 4-0 victory.

In Liverpool’s two English Premier League losses this season, they have been outscored 7-0. On February 29, they were beaten 3-0 by Watford.

Manchester City is currently in second place in the EPL, and it appears that is where they will be once the season has been completed. At 66 points, they cannot catch Liverpool, which is in first place at 86 points, and it is highly unlikely they will be caught by Leicester City, which is in third place with 55 points.

Attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne of Drongen, Belgium scored the game-winning goal for Manchester City in the 25th minute on a penalty kick. For De Bruyne, it was his 11th goal of the season, and his third goal in the last four games since the coronavirus shutdown. English national team member Raheem Sterling put Manchester City up 2-0 with his 13th goal of the season. Central midfielder Phil Foden of Stockport, England then scored his fourth goal since June 17, with a goal at the 45-minute mark. In the second half, Liverpool’s Alex Oklade-Chamberlain had an own goal in the 66th minute, which put Manchester City up 4-0.

In other action, Sheffield United beat Tottenham 3-1. Sheffield’s goal scorers were Sander Berge of Baerum, Norway, Lys Mousset of Le Havre, France, and Oliver McBurnie of Scotland. Berge, a defensive midfielder, scored his first career Premier League goal at 22 years of age. Mousset scored the game winner and sixth goal of the season in the 69th minute, and McBurnie notched his fifth goal of the season in the 84th minute.

Sheffield United is now in seventh place in the English Premier League with 47 points (12 wins, nine losses, and 11 draws). Tottenham is in ninth place with 45 points (12 wins, 11 losses and nine draws).