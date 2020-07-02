Real Madrid extends its lead in La Liga

Real Madrid now has a four-point lead over FC Barcelona in La Liga. On Thursday, Real Madrid defeated Getafe 1-0.

With the win, Real Madrid now has 74 points. Their record is 22 wins, three losses, and eight draws. FC Barcelona is in second place with 70 points, as they have a record of 21 wins, five losses, and seven draws.

Getafe, meanwhile, is currently in sixth place, with a record of 14 wins, nine losses and 10 draws for 52 points. They are five points back of Sevilla for the fourth and final spot in the 2020-21 Champions League play.

The lone goal scorer in the game between Real Madrid and Getafe on Thursday was center-back Sergio Ramos of Camas, Spain. Ramos scored in the 79th minute on a penalty kick. For Ramos, it was his ninth goal in 31 La Liga games this season. Ramos has now scored four goals in six games since La Liga returned from its three-month coronavirus pause.

On Thursday, Ramos also scored his 70th career La Liga goal. Ramos’s nine goals this season are the most he has scored in a single La Liga campaign. Ramos’s previous high were the seven goals he scored during the 2016-17 La Liga season. Interestingly, in the 2016-17 season, and the 2019-20 season so far, Ramos has not had an assist despite scoring 16 goals in that span. In his La Liga career, Ramos has 30 assists.

Since 2005, Ramos has also had an impact for Spain internationally. He has 21 goals in 170 games. Interestingly, none of those goals have come on soccer’s biggest stage, the World Cup, or even the European Championship, which also takes place once every four years.

Real Madrid’s next game is Sunday against Athletic Club. FC Barcelona’s next contest is also Sunday against Villarreal. Both Athletic Club and Villarreal are above .500. Athletic Club is in eighth place with a record of 12 wins, nine losses, and 12 draws for 48 points. Villarreal is in fifth place with a record of 16 wins, 11 losses and six draws for 54 points.