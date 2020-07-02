The hope for return of sport date and Football betting sites

We – football lovers, online sportsbook operators, most of us expect that football would be resuming soon. For the now, we have gained some positive news such as the returning of Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and English Premier League to the business. This is the ideal time for you to get ready and choose the best sportsbook by read Betmentor’s Online Casino Reviews to pick the right one for your bet for the return of the Champion league in this season.

Champions League restart: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Champions league likely to resume and Lisbon will be able to execute the finale.

UEFA is planning to resume to complete the tournaments and the president of UEFA confidently made a speech that he believes that with a positive vibe from all stakeholders, football lovers can expect to watch the season which will be concluded in a positive way in Lisbon.

This speech means so much during this coronavirus crisis as it helps to ease the fear which everyone could expect the postponement of the event.

The continental campaign will re-conclude in Portugal in August. A bright news is the Portuguese government speaking to Ceferin and Portuguese Football Federation president Fernando Gomes via video on Tuesday may even allow fans at the final given the declining coronavirus death rate in the country.

Champions League last-16 ties still to be played

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has been a key factor to open this opportunity for the comeback of Champion League, his dedication to this project and the work he is doing alongside the Portuguese Football Federation means a lot to the success of tournament of Portugal

“I am confident that with the continued and constant collaboration between all stakeholders, we will conclude the season in a positive way in Lisbon.

“There is no need for a Plan B.”

Champions League last 16: August 7-8

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15

Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19

Champions League final: August 23

The final-eight event is due to begin with the first quarter-final on August 12, with the final scheduled for August 23. Manchester City lead Real Madrid 2-1 from their first leg while Chelsea trail Bayern Munich 3-0, having seen the second legs of their last 16 matches postponed in March.