The HOVG Podcast: Sister Toni Ann Palermo

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sister Toni Ann Palermo.

The shortstop-turned-sister talks to the boys about traveling the country playing professional softball at age 11, how she ended up playing in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, borrowing Hall of Famer Phil Rizzuto’s “magic glove” and why she didn’t know about “A League of Their Own” until more than a decade after its release.

SHOW NOTES:

