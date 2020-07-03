Clippers are the team to beat in NBA Playoffs

No one really knows what form teams will be in when they report to Orlando for the NBA season restart, but we’re betting that the squad that was playing the best basketball has the best chance of winning the title, when it’s all said and done.

The (44-20) Los Angeles Clippers trailed only the (49-14) Lakers for the top spot in the Western Conference, and it was predicted that these two squads would be competing for the conference title, when it was all said and down. Not only do we still believe that will be the case, but we also think the season restart provides the Clippers with some competitive advantages they wouldn’t have had in a normal season playoff format.

But first, let's talk about the last time we saw the NBA's teams in action, back in March. It's a known fact that some of the veteran teams experience a lull in late-December through January, and sometimes a bit later, given all the holidays that take place, and also due to the trials and tribulations of a long season. Players get disinterested, and load management rears its ugly head. Rest is common, as players look to preserve their bodies for the long playoffs in the future. But not the Clippers, as they were playing the best of any team, and it appeared the chemistry between Paul George and Kawhi Leonard had begun to develop. The team is the toughest to guard on the wing of any squad in the NBA, and when they're clicking, they're nearly impossible to defend.

However, the Clippers were still in a tough position, chasing the Lakers. There’s virtually no way they were going to acquire the No. 1 seed in the conference, and a potential Western Conference Finals showdown with the Lakers would’ve been a seven-game series of them essentially being the “road team” for every matchup. Los Angeles has always been a Lakers town, and it always will be, so it was known that the fans at Staples Center would be rooting heavily for the purple and gold — not the new, trendy Clippers. Now, though, with the playoffs being held in Orlando, home-court advantage has been removed, and the Clippers can just match up and play their game.

Furthermore, Lakers guard Avery Bradley has announced that he won't be reporting to Orlando for the season restart, and that's a huge loss for the team. He was a huge reason the Lakers were able to finally beat the Clippers back in March, scoring 24 points, and being huge on the defensive end as well.

The Clippers are at full strength, and now fully healthy, which benefits players like Leonard and George. They’re the team to beat in Orlando.