Josh Allen opens up about bond he has with Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold and Josh Allen may play for division rivals, but they won’t let that get in the way of the relationship they built during the draft process.

Both quarterbacks went in the top 10 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft, with Darnold going to the Jets, and Allen to the Bills. Had the Jets not traded up, it’s likely that the two would’ve had different landing spots.

And given that they spent so much time together leading up to the draft, as well as on draft night, they cultivated a strong relationship, which they still treasure to this day, according to Allen, who recently appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“We’ve been able to rely on each other,” Allen said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “Just kind of lean on each other I guess and just throughout the year. Texting each other and just making sure like we’re both doing OK, and we’re both adjusting well to it. So we’ve kind of had similar situations and it’s fun to have somebody like that that’s kind of going through the same things.”

That tidbit makes the Jets-Bills games each season even more compelling.