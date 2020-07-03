Packers warn fans that if they're able to attend home games, they'll need to wear mask to do so

It’s still unclear if fans will be at the stands during NFL games this season, but some teams are already taking the necessary precautions should that happen.

NFL owners know how much of a revenue loss it would be to not have fans attending games, as tickets, parking, concessions and merchandise are a massive moneymaker for the team, and that’s why the majority of them are trying to make it work without the seats being empty. However, the coronavirus has been spiking in the Southern region of the country, and it’s fair to wonder the impact it will have two months down the road, when Week 1 is schedule to kick off.

The Green Bay Packers are apparently open to having fans attend games. However, those that do will be required to wear a mask, which the team relayed in a message to season-ticket holders on Friday.

An announcement today from the Green Bay Packers: pic.twitter.com/p0VNg1JuK4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

Kudos to the Packers for prioritizing health over comfort, and for sending the right message to fans — well before games are even set to be played.