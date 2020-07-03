Cannabidiol (CBD) has been growing in popularity among general consumers for years thanks to its beneficial effects on the body and mind, but professional athletes and sports leagues are only now beginning to embrace this trend. In fact, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) only removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances in 2018. Read on to find out about the potential health benefits of CBD for athletes to discover why that’s such a good thing.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

CBD has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety across multiple demographics. The ability to control stress naturally can benefit athletes who train intensively by allowing them to prevent negative physical and emotional reactions to those intensive training sessions. Reduced stress can also improve performance on the field. Those who want to grow their own CBD-rich plants can learn more by looking at i49.

Speeds Up Recovery

When applied topically, CBD can help to speed up recovery following strenuous workouts or injuries. It can also be taken internally in liquid or capsule form to embrace its systemic anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects. Unlike the pharmaceutical painkillers so often prescribed to athletes who sustain severe injuries on the field, CBD is non-psychoactive and non-habit forming. When athletes have recovered, they can either stop using CBD products or continue using them as part of an overall wellness routine.

Enhances Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is the best way to keep energy levels up and stay on track with training. CBD oil has been shown to reduce the symptoms of REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD), such as excessive daytime sleepiness, and induce a state of relaxation conducive to getting a better night’s rest. This can help athletes improve their performance on the field by staying focused and giving their muscles ample time to recover.

Prevents Inflammation

CBD has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help to prevent injuries such as muscle strains and tears. It can also help athletes recover from injuries incurred on the field or during strenuous workouts. Preventing inflammation can improve performance and allow athletes who are taken off the field due to injuries to resume competition sooner.

Increases Endurance

CBD works with the body’s natural endocannabinoid system to enhance homeostasis within the body, which can help with building endurance. This is useful to athletes both during training and in competitions. Part of the reason experts believe that CBD supplements can help increase physical endurance is that the endocannabinoid system is responsible for regulating pain and inflammation responses. When athletes can maintain a state of balance, they can tough out even strenuous workouts.

Improves Control Over Weight Gain

Athletes such as boxers who compete in different divisions depending on their weight will love how easy it is to control weight gain using CBD. That’s because it tends to reduce hunger when taken internally. Those who need to gain weight in a controlled manner or keep their weight down to continue competing in the same division may want to try smoking CBD oil or taking capsules or edibles.

The Bottom Line

CBD is gaining a wider acceptance among sports leagues and professional athletes, which is good news for those who want to start taking advantage of its many health benefits. Athletes who still get drug tested for cannabis should make a point of purchasing or growing CBD products that contain little to no THC. This will ensure that they won’t have trouble with testing.