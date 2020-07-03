Real Sports vs Esports: How Do They Compare

The rise of esports in recent years has been a staggering one, especially given how valuable the industry has become in the age of ever-developing technology and social media.

While established ‘real-world’ sports are still far more valuable given their long histories and popularity with the general populace, esports is certainly giving some aspects of the culture a run for its money.

In the constantly moving modern world, it’s worth comparing the two, because the way they’re both shaping up to contend in the future could have massive effects for both fans and players.

Esports value

Whether you’re a fan of both or just one, esports and real sports are proving to be incredibly valuable industries in a continuously developing world. Those looking to play esports here or watching a real-life match are contributing to a cycle that is constantly growing.

No matter how you approach them, both activities are conducted to be forms of entertainment for the masses, who pay to watch the intense and often hard-fought matches of their favourite players or teams.

The advantage esports has is that, thanks to the internet, its rapid growth is expected to go even further, with many estimating that its trajectory could see it become worth $1.5 billion by 2023.

Competition

While both kinds of sports share the core values of skill and ability allowing one team or individual to overcome another, the way in which this is decided is vastly different.

The obvious difference between real sports and esports is the fact that real teams or players have to physically present to play one another, at a venue organised by an official league or tournament body.

While this does also occur in esports, the ease of relying on the virtual world for connecting players has seen it become such a force in the modern age. This method of competition is key to how audiences have come back again and again to watch new esports leagues.

On top of this, the traditional rules and methods of real sports have largely remained unchanged, while esports relies on the constantly evolving technology and design values of video games – meaning those looking for new experiences in what they watch are always finding new variations of ways to play in esports.

Stars

Thanks to the rise of social media and streaming, esports has created stars from average people who have proved they don’t need intense training and years of education to be given a chance.

With real sports, players must come through academies and be drafted or bought by established franchises, while huge esports names like Team Liquid or Ninja can become self-made icons by amassing a huge fanbase through dedicated online play.

The value of these stars and teams have not gone unnoticed. Broadcasters who are known to show real sports are beginning to pick up major esports tournaments and show them to new audiences.

It’s safe to say that while both types of sport have clear differences in how they’re played, the internet age has blurred the lines of what it means to be a successful sports star and will no doubt shift that perception even more in the future.