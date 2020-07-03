MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: July 3/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: July 3/20

By July 3, 2020 3:45 pm

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Neil Magny (red gloves) before the match against Li Jingliang (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 470.5
2 2 6 Tyron Woodley 369
3 3 Conor McGregor 305
4 4 3 Colby Covington 299.5
5 5 5 Leon Edwards 289.5
6 6 4 Jorge Masvidal 244
7 7 2 Gilbert Burns 218
8 8 7 Stephen Thompson 200
9 9 14 Robbie Lawler 194
10 11 15 Anthony Pettis 169
11 14 15 Neil Magny 166.5
12 12 13 Vicente Luque 158
13 10 Anthony Rocco Martin 148.5
14 13 9 Michael Chiesa 146
15 15 Gunnar Nelson 139
16 16 Niko Price 138
17 17 10 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5
18 18 Claudio Silva 134
19 NR Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5
20 19 11 Geoff Neal 116
21 20 Matt Brown 114.5
22 21 8 Demian Maia 113
22 21 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 113
24 23 James Vick 112
25 24 Randy Brown 106
26 25 Alexey Kunchenko 99
27 26 Warlley Alves 98
28 27 Li Jingliang 92
29 32 Mike Perry 90.5
30 28 Belal Muhammad 86
31 29 12 Nate Diaz 85.5
32 30 Muslim Salikhov 80.5
33 31 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80
34 34 Rustam Khabilov 72.5
35 35 Alex Oliveira 71.5
36 36 Jake Matthews 70
37 37 Dwight Grant 67.5
38 39 Diego Sanchez 66.5
39 33 Lyman Good 65
40 40 Bryan Barberena 62
41 41 Alex Morono 60.5
42 42 Khaos Williams 60
43 NR Peter Sobotta 58
44 43 Song Kenan 57
45 44 Ramazan Emeev 56.5
46 37 Mickey Gall 56
47 45 Dhiego Lima 54.5
48 46 Tim Means 50
49 47 Miguel Baeza 49.5
49 47 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5
51 54 Takashi Sato 45
52 49 Danny Roberts 42
53 50 Daniel Rodriguez 36.5
54 NR Kevin Holland 32
54 52 Michel Pereira 32
56 51 Nicolas Dalby 30
57 53 Laureano Staropoli 26.5
58 NR Christian Aguilera 25
59 55 David Zawada 20
59 55 Max Griffin 20
61 57 Sean Brady 14.5
62 58 Bartosz Fabinski 12.5
63 59 Court McGee 12
63 59 Erik Koch 12
65 61 Emil Meek 7
66 62 Callan Potter 4.5
66 62 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5
68 64 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0
68 NR Anthony Ivy 0
68 64 Cole Williams 0
68 NR Gabriel Green 0
68 NR Jason Witt 0
68 NR Jesse Ronson 0
68 64 Zelim Imadaev 0

 

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

