Why Tennis Court Resurfacing is Important

When is the right time to resurface your tennis court? If you are asking yourself this question, then most likely, you have started noticing signs of wear and tear on your court, thereby rendering tennis court resurfacing to be necessary. The resurfacing of the tennis court is not only an intimidating task but also one that will cost you a substantial sum of money. However, doing so is necessary regardless of whether the court is used by professional players, club members, neighborhood residents or students.

Here are some of the most common reasons why you need to consider resurfacing the tennis court.

Water Remains On the Court for an Extended Duration

Tennis courts have a unique design that allows for the smooth drainage of water even after a heavy downpour. As a result, this surface usually gets dry and safe to play on after a while. Nevertheless, if you notice pools of water all over the tennis court, this is a sign resurfacing needs to be done. Thus, you should not hesitate to call professionals to attend to the matter before playing on the court for your safety.

Mold and Mildew Are Present On the Tennis Court

One of the most obvious signs that the court needs resurfacing is the presence of mold all over the surface. This is especially important because the safety of players practicing on this court is compromised as such a surface tends to be too slippery. Seeing molds on the tennis court is usually a sign that the surface often gets soaked with water. Therefore, it is important to ensure the drainage is checked to guarantee the tennis court’s longevity and well-being once resurfacing has been completed.

The Paint Isn’t Showing On the Tennis Court

If paint lines are slowly becoming a lot harder to notice, thereby affecting your tennis game, this is a great sign that resurfacing is necessary. Whereas you can opt for the simple repainting of the lines, this is only a temporary solution. Moreover, another sign you need to resurface the tennis court is if the color has faded too much, which is an indication of a more serious issue.

Cracks Start Appearing On the Tennis Court

Over time, it is expected that cracks will start to show on the tennis court. The reason this happens is due to the expansion and contraction of the surface caused by several aspects, including wear and tear, as well as the weather. Likewise, roots and small plants can also cause cracks. The presence of roots is an obvious sign that you, without a doubt, need to resurface your tennis court.

The Court Surface Is Powdery and Lose

As a pool enthusiast, you must know how bad it must be falling on the court surface and how this destroys your mood altogether. Therefore, if you notice the tennis court is filled with tiny grits or powdery dust, you need not wait any longer to have it resurfaced. While cleaning the tennis court before playing might help add some grip, this is only a short-term solution. It would be best if you opted to have the tennis court resurfaced so that you are able to get back to enjoying your game before too much time has passed.