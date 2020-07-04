A.C. Milan upsets Lazio 3-0 in Serie A action

A.C. Milan came away with a surprising 3-0 over Lazio in Serie A action on Saturday. It has been a fine season for Lazio as they are in second place in the top soccer league in Italy. However, they did not meet expectations Saturday, as they were clearly beaten by a far more superior A.C. Milan squad.

What was also most impressive about A.C. Milan’s victory on Saturday is that it came on the road. This was only Lazio’s first home loss in Serie A action all season. They previously lost three other games, but all three of those defeats came on the road. A.C. Milan also failed to move closer to Juventus in the Serie A standings. Juventus continues to lead Lazio by seven points.

A.C. Milan had three different goal scorers. Turkish winger Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with his fifth Serie A goal of the season. In all five games Calhanoglu has scored for A.C. Milan this season in Serie A, the club has not lost as they have a record of three wins and two draws. The native of Mannheim, Germany now has 14 goals in 94 Serie A games since 2017.

The second goal of the game came from Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Malmo, Sweden. The 38-year-old striker scored on a penalty for the 375th professional soccer goal of his career. Ibrahimovic is returning to Serie A this year after playing the last two seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer. Ibrahimovic previously played two seasons for Juventus, three seasons with Inter Milan, and two seasons for A.C. Milan.

Then in the 59th minute, Ante Rebic of Split, Croatia put AC Milan up 3-0. For Rebic it was his eighth goal of the season.

With the win, A.C. Milan is now in sixth place in Serie A with a record of 13 wins, 10 losses and seven draws for 46 points. Lazio drops to a record of 21 wins, four losses and five draws for 68 points.