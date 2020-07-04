Arsenal beats Wolverhampton 2-0 in EPL action

Arsenal has moved closer to Wolverhampton in English Premier League action on Saturday. In an impressive road victory, Arsenal came away with a full three points with a 2-0 win.

Arsenal recorded a goal in each half. interestingly each Arsenal marker came near the end of each session. Bukayo Saka of London, England scored in the 43rd minute, and Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon, France scored in the 86th minute.

Saka scored his first English Premier League goal of the season, and first English Premier League goal of his career. Interestingly, he made the transition from left wing to right wing for the game against Wolverhampton, and was able to score the game-winning goal. Prior to the game against Wolverhampton, Saka had been involved in four Arsenal goals in the English Premier League, as he had four assists. In addition to scoring one goal this season for Arsenal in the English Premier League, Saka has two goals for Arsenal in the Europa League, and one goal for Arsenal in the FA Cup. At only 18 years of age, there is no doubt the future looks bright for Saka.

Lacazette scored his eighth English Premier League goal of the season for Arsenal. The offensive production has come even though he missed four games earlier this season because of an ankle injury and was benched for four games.

There is no doubt that Lacazette has made the most out of his limited play. The 29-year-old striker now has 35 goals in the English Premier League in 92 games since 2017. From 2010 to 2017, he scored 100 goals in 203 games with Lyon of Ligue 1.

On the international side, Lacazette has three career goals for France. All three goals came in friendlies. The first goal came in a 2-0 France win over Denmark on March 29, 2015, and the other two came in a 2-2 France tie with Germany on November 14, 2017.

Wolverhampton is in sixth place in the English Premier League with a record of 13 wins, seven losses, and 13 draws for 52 points. Arsenal is in seventh place in the English Premier League with a record of 12 wins, eight losses and 13 draws for 49 points.