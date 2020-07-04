Calvin Ridley shows off quick feet, elusiveness in impressive workout video

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley enjoyed a breakout campaign in just his second year last season, hauling in 63 receptions for 866 yards (seven touchdowns), before suffering a season-ending abdominal injury, which caused him to miss the final three games of 2019.

But he’s now back healthy, and expectations are now high for him this season. He does, after all, have the benefit of playing opposite superstar receiver Julio Jones, who draws immense coverage from opposing defenses, opening things up for the Alabama product.

But Ridley, to his credit, is quick on his feet, which helps him gain separation from opposing cornerbacks. A recent workout video shows just how quick, and that’s why it’s gone viral.

Wow.