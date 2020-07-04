MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: July 4/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-6) vs Muslim Salikhov (16-2) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th

Calvin Kattar (21-4) vs Dan Ige (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Pedro Munhoz (18-4, 1 NC) vs Frankie Edgar (23-8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Ricardo Ramos (14-2) vs Lerone Murphy (8-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Aaron Phillips (12-3) vs Jack Shore (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Liana Jojua (7-3) vs Diana Belbita (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th

Joseph Duffy (16-4) vs Joel Alvarez (16-2) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th

Marc Diakiese (14-3) vs Rafael Fiziev (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th

Francisco Trinaldo (25-7) vs Jai Herbert (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th

Paul Craig (12-4-1) vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th

Jesse Ronson (20-10) vs Nicolas Dalby (18-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th

Ketlen Vieira (10-1) vs Yana Kunitskaya (12-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st

Jennifer Maia (17-6-1) vs Viviane Araujo (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st

Ed Herman (26-14) vs Da Un Jung (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st

Vicente Luque (18-7-1) vs Randy Brown (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st

Derrick Lewis (23-7, 1 NC) vs Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Chris Weidman (14-5) vs Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Nicco Montano (5-3) vs Julia Avila (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Andrew Sanchez (11-5) vs Wellington Turman (16-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Peter Barrett (9-2) vs Steve Garcia (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Yoel Romero (13-5) vs Uriah Hall (15-9) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Aug 22nd

Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs Shamil Gamzatov (14-0) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Aug 22nd

Mariya Agapova (9-1) vs Shana Dobson (3-4) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Aug 22nd

Angela Hill (12-8) vs Michelle Waterson (17-8) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Aug 22nd

Yair Rodriguez (13-2, 1 NC) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (18-1) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th

Christian Aguilera (14-6) vs Sean Brady (12-0) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th

Aleksandar Rakic (12-2) vs Anthony Smith (32-15) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th

Zak Cummings (23-7) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-4) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th

Ryan Hall (8-1) vs Ricardo Lamas (19-8) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th

Andrea Lee (11-4) vs Roxanne Modafferi (24-17) – UFC Fight Night – Sept 12th

Matt Schnell (14-5) vs Tyson Nam (19-11-1) – UFC Fight Night – Sept 12th

