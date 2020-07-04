MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: July 4/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-6) vs Muslim Salikhov (16-2) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th
Calvin Kattar (21-4) vs Dan Ige (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th
Pedro Munhoz (18-4, 1 NC) vs Frankie Edgar (23-8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th
Ricardo Ramos (14-2) vs Lerone Murphy (8-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th
Aaron Phillips (12-3) vs Jack Shore (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th
Liana Jojua (7-3) vs Diana Belbita (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15th
Joseph Duffy (16-4) vs Joel Alvarez (16-2) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th
Marc Diakiese (14-3) vs Rafael Fiziev (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez – Jul 18th
Francisco Trinaldo (25-7) vs Jai Herbert (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th
Paul Craig (12-4-1) vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th
Jesse Ronson (20-10) vs Nicolas Dalby (18-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th
Ketlen Vieira (10-1) vs Yana Kunitskaya (12-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st
Jennifer Maia (17-6-1) vs Viviane Araujo (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st
Ed Herman (26-14) vs Da Un Jung (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st
Vicente Luque (18-7-1) vs Randy Brown (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st
Derrick Lewis (23-7, 1 NC) vs Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th
Chris Weidman (14-5) vs Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th
Nicco Montano (5-3) vs Julia Avila (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th
Andrew Sanchez (11-5) vs Wellington Turman (16-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th
Peter Barrett (9-2) vs Steve Garcia (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th
Yoel Romero (13-5) vs Uriah Hall (15-9) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Aug 22nd
Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs Shamil Gamzatov (14-0) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Aug 22nd
Mariya Agapova (9-1) vs Shana Dobson (3-4) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Aug 22nd
Angela Hill (12-8) vs Michelle Waterson (17-8) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Aug 22nd
Yair Rodriguez (13-2, 1 NC) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (18-1) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th
Christian Aguilera (14-6) vs Sean Brady (12-0) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th
Aleksandar Rakic (12-2) vs Anthony Smith (32-15) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th
Zak Cummings (23-7) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-4) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th
Ryan Hall (8-1) vs Ricardo Lamas (19-8) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Aug 29th
Andrea Lee (11-4) vs Roxanne Modafferi (24-17) – UFC Fight Night – Sept 12th
Matt Schnell (14-5) vs Tyson Nam (19-11-1) – UFC Fight Night – Sept 12th
