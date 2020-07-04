The Alternate Universe: Padres at Mets 7-4-2020

We’ve all been depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. The 2020 baseball season is set to begin in late July. Until then, you can read this blog in the alternate: the one where global pandemics were a myth and baseball was around no matter what. We’re imagining the 2020 Mets season as if everything was normal. Enjoy these works of fiction.

Twelve runs one day, one the next. Welcome to life as a Mets fan.

I suppose it was easy to have a bit of a letdown after Friday’s unbelievably charged atmosphere. Besides, it’s a holiday so I’m sure the Mets stocked up on 4th of July ribs before the game. (Is that a thing? 4th of July ribs? Or am I just making things up now?) Rick Porcello continued his good run of pitching, but gave up a solo HR to Austin Hedges to give San Diego a quick 1-0 lead. Tomas Nido’s RBI single in the 7th off of Garrett Richards, who was excellent today, tied the game. But a blast from Brian Dozier in the 9th off Dellin Betances gave the Padres a 2-1 lead, and the Mets went meekly in the bottom of the 9th to hand San Diego a very clean and tidy 2-1 victory just 16 hours after a raucous 12-6 victory.

But the worst part of the day was David O’Brien tweeting that the Braves are deep in discussions to trade for Cubs’ third baseman Kris Bryant. If the Cubs don’t empty out the farm system, then this is going to hurt Mets fans now and in the future. All I know is that it had better include Christian Pache or Ian Anderson or I’m going to burn off my eyebrows in disgust.

Today’s Hate List