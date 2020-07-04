Weekend Viewing Picks: 07/04 -- 05/2020

All Times Eastern
Saturday, July 4
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 5
Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS1, 2:30 a.m.
Brisbane Lion vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 5:30 a.m.
Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS1, 11 p.m.
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz — ESPN, 4:55 a.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Day 1, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Big X vs. Jackson — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars — ESPN, 5 p.m.
House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity — ESPN, 10 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
2007 Big 12 Championship
Kansas vs. Texas (03/11/2007) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Cal at UCLA (03/08/2008) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Bringing Your A Game: The 2015 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.
The Other Supreme Court: The 2016 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
Battle in Brooklyn: The 2017 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Big City Bright Lights: The 2018 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Without Borders: The 2019 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Packer and Durham: Jordan at Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Best of Packer and Durham: College Basketball — ACC Network, 9 p.m,
Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
College Football
2016 ACC Championship
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech (12/03/2016) — ACC Network, midnight
Louisville at Clemson (10/01/2016) — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Texas A&M at Clemson (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, noon & midnight
Vanderbilt at Mississippi (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, noon
LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Utah State at LSU (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Penn State (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Florida at LSU (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Florida (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
The B1G Show: Big Ten Football Offensive All-Decade Team — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.
SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
Cornhole
2020 ACL Pro Invitational, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, PA
Singles — ESPN, 1 p.m.
DfB-Pokal (German Cup)
Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern München — ESPN2, 1:45 p.m.
Dodgeball
2019 America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup
United States vs. Canada (05/25/2019) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Eating
2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest, Secret Location, Coney Island, New York, NY
Women’s and Men’s Championship — ESPN, noon
English Premier League
Matchweek 33
Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, noon/NBCSN, 12:25 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Formula 1
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Faldo Formula — CBS, 2 p.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Men’s
2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship
Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada (01/05/2017) — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m
Women’s
2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship
Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Finland (04/14/2019) — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY
Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
The Oaks and Epsom Derby — FS1, 10 a.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.
IndyCar
GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC, noon
LaLiga
Matchday 34
Valladolid vs. Alavés — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
MLB
1995 American League Division Series
Game 5: New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners (10/08/1995) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (07/04/1983) — MLB Network, 11 a.m./FS1, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals (07/04/2011) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (07/04/1985) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Walkoff Stories: Yankees/Red Sox-From a Battle to a War — FS1, 10 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Pennzoil 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC, 3 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBC, 2 p.m.
NBA
1987 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7 a.m.
Basketball Stories: ’88 Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7:30 a.m.
1989 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8 a.m.
1990 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.
1991 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9 a.m.
1992 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.
1993 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
1994 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.
1995 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 11 a.m.
1996 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.
1997 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, noon
2000 Slam Dunk Contest: 20th Anniversary — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
2001 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
2002 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.
2003 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
2004 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
2005 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
2006 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.
2007 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
2008 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
2009 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
2010 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
2011 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
2012 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
2013 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
2014 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
2015 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
2016 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
2017 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
2018 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
2019 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
2020 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
Team Restart: Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
Team Restart: Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
Team Restart: Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, midnight
NFL
2019 NFC Divisional Playoff
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (01/12/2020) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at New England Patriots (12/08/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Film Session: Davante Adams — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
2013 Western Conference Final
Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/08/2013) — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (10/12/2016) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks (04/03/2016) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (03/17/2007) — NHL Network, 5;30 p.m.
NWSL
Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT
Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
Houston Dash vs. OL Reign — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Women’s
2020 SheBelieves Cup
United States vs. Japan (03/11/2020) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPN2, noon
CBS Sports Connected: The American Dream — CBS, 1 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men — ABC, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
Backstory: The Decision — ABC, 4 p.m./ESPN, 7 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Nine for IX: The ’99ers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
The Best of SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight
Tennis
DraftKings All-American Team Cup
Day 2, Life Time Fitness, Atlanta, GA
Afternoon Session — Tennis Channel, noon
Evening Session — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 5
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Hawthorn Hawks — ESPN2, 4 a.m.00
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Day 2, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Jimmy V vs. Herd That — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Boxing
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (02/22/2020) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
College Beach Volleyball
Women’s
2018 NCAA Division I Beach Volleyball Tournament
Match 3: Hawaii vs. South Carolina (05/04/2018) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
College Football
2019 ACC Championship
Virginia vs. Clemson (12/07/2019) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.
2006 ACC Championship
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech (12/02/2006) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
2019 Hawaii Bowl
BYU vs. Hawai’i (12/24/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
2003 Hawaii Bowl
Houston at Hawai’i (12/25/2003) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Florida at LSU (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Mississippi at Missouri (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, noon
Mississippi State at Tennessee (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
BYU at Hawai’i (12/08/2001) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia (11/06/1999) — ACC Network, midnight
Washington at Hawai’i (12/01/2007) — ESPNU, midnight
The B1G Show: Big Ten Defensive All-Decade Team — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.
SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College Football 150: The Greatest Rivalry Games — ESPNU, noon
College Football 150: The Greatest Upsets — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Clemson — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.
SEC Inside: 2019: Mississippi State at Tennessee — SEC Network, midnight
College Softball
2010 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament
Tuscaloosa Super Regionals Final
Hawai’i vs. Alabama (05/29/2010) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Cornhole
2020 ACL Final Chase, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, PA
Singles and Doubles Finals — ESPN, noon
USA Forces Cornhole Championship — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Dogs
ESPN Championship Pup — ESPNews, noon
World of Dog Sports — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 33
Burnley vs. Sheffield United — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 9:10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.
Southampton vs. Manchester City — NBC/Telemundo, 2 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBC, 1:30 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 2 p.m.
Formula 1
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 34
Osasuna vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
MLB
2013 MLB All-Star Game
American League at National League (07/16/2013) — MLB Network, 9 a.m. & 11 p.m.
2014 MLB All-Star Game
National League at American League (07/14/2014) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: May 24, 1978 — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
This Week in Baseball: June 13, 1978 — FS1, 10 a.m.
This Week in Baseball: August 22, 1978 — FS1, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC, 4 p.m.
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:20 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Indianapolis — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
NBA
Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks (01/16/2020) — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (01/21/2020) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks (12/19/2019) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers (03/06/2020) — NBA TV, 5 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
Four Quarters: Golden State Warriors — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
Peyton’s Places: The Hupmobile — ABC, 2 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Greatest Catch — ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: History of the Quarterback — ABC, 3 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Draft — ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Evolution of the Wide Receiver — ABC, 4 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: Ray Lewis — ABC, 4:30 p.m.
NHL
1987 Stanley Cup Final
Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/20/1987) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.
1983 Prince of Wales Conference Final
Game 6: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (05/07/1983) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.
1994 Stanley Cup Final
Game 7: Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (06/14/1994) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.
1995 Western Conference Semifinals
Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks (05/27/1995) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
2014 Stanley Cup Final
Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (06/13/2014) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (04/16/1995) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers (10/26/2019) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
NWSL
Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT
North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 29
Parma vs. Fiorentina — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.
Soccer
Línea de Cuatro: Especial Estadio Azteca — TUDN, 5 p.m.
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
ACC Night of Legends — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Breaking the Barriers — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Tennis
DraftKings All-American Team Cup
Day 3, Life Time Fitness, Atlanta, GA
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.