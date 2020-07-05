Arsenal looking to defy the odds and gate-crash Champions League places with win over Leicester

Arsenal will be looking to continue their recent good form and with another win when Leicester City arrive at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners were left floundering in the lower half of the Premier League table following back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Brighton last month which looked to have ended any hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Some bookmakers even stopped taking soccer bets on Arsenal finishing in the top four.

However, Mikel Arteta has rallied his troops and Arsenal are now back in the hunt for European football following three consecutive league wins while they also booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup – where they’ll meet Manchester City at Wembley.

Wins over Southampton and Norwich put the north Londoners back on track before a vital 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday moved Arsenal up to seventh in the table and to within six points of fifth-placed Manchester United. Fifth would be good enough to qualify for the Champions League if City’s ban is upheld so Arsenal still have a chance of defying the odds and getting back in Europe’s elite competition next season.

They will give their hopes another major boost if they can beat third-placed Leicester City at the Emirates on Tuesday night as with tough games against Tottenham and Liverpool coming up, Arteta’s side cannot afford to drop any more points.

Betting odds

According to the latest soccer betting odds, Arsenal are 13/10 to collect all three points at the Emirates. The draw is available at 5/2 while you can back Leicester to take home the points at odds of 21/10.

The Gunners have an excellent record at home to Leicester and have been solid at the Emirates this season despite enduring a difficult campaign, so we’re backing Arsenal to edge it. A 2-1 home win is available at 15/2 in the soccer betting odds and that looks like a solid bet.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy are battling it out for the Golden Boot so both strikers will be desperate to get on the score-sheet in this game, which could influence our soccer bets. Aubameyang is 10/11 to score anytime while Vardy is priced at 7/5. If we back Aubameyang to open the scoring in a 2-1 Arsenal win we can get tempting odds of 20/1.

Prediction

This is a must-win for Arsenal if they’re to retail hopes of finishing in the top five this season and they come into the game in great form despite their injury problems. Arteta has his side well organised at Wolves on Saturday and he’ll be demanding another disciplined display like that.

Leicester have been stuttering lately as they’ve won just one of their last five Premier League games and they are in real danger of dropping out of the Champions League places. I expect a tight game at the Emirates but am backing Arsenal to edge a 2-1 win to put them right in the mix for European qualification.

Arsenal 2-1 Leicester