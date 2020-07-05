Bayern Munich signs LeRoy Sane from Manchester City

According to the Canadian Press on Friday, Bayern Munich has signed winger LeRoy Sane from Manchester City. The top team in the Bundesliga is paying 50 million euros for the exchange. That is equivalent to $56.3 million.

A year ago it was expected that Sane would be transferred to another team for approximately 100 million euros. However, things changed over the last year when Sane suffered a serious knee ligament injury against Liverpool on August 4. More specifically, Sane ruptured his cruciate ligament and has played only one English Premier League game to date. That was in a 5-0 Manchester City win over Burnley where Sane only played 11 minutes.

Sane is considered an elite winger and attacking midfielder from Essen, Germany. The 24-year-old is actually making his return to the Bundesliga, as he played for Schalke 04 from 2014 to 2016, before joining Manchester City for the 2016-17 season. In his three years in the English Premier League before his serious injury, Sane had 25 goals in 90 games.

Then on the international level, Sane has five goals in 21 games for Germany. Sane’s first international goal was the game-winning goal in a 3-0 home win over Russia in a friendly on November 15, 2018. He then scored four days later in a 2-2 tie with the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League game.

Sane then scored three goals in 2019 during UEFA Euro 2021 qualifying. He scored in a 3-2 win over the Netherlands, in a 2-0 win over Belarus (scored the game-winning goal) and in an 8-0 win over Estonia.

Bayern Munich meanwhile had a productive day on Saturday. They defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 to win the 2020 DFB-Pokal title, also known as the German Football Cup competition. Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, who led the Bundesliga with 34 goals, scored twice. This was Bayern Munich’s 20th German Football Cup championship victory, as they previously won in 1957, 1966, 1967, 1969, 1971, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, and, 2019. Bayern Munich has 14 more titles that Werder Bremen, who is second on the list with six titles.