A foosball table is certainly a good and fun thing to have and a cool addition to your game room, if you have one. It is just a great indoor activity. Foosball has been around for several decades and some people consider it one of the most entertaining game to have at home.

If you are reading this article, I am assuming you are present in the Foosball fan-base too; or even interested in buying one for your place. So, wondering what all things to check out and notice when purchasing a foosball table? Well, in this article, we discuss exactly the same. Keep reading to know how to choose a professional foosball table.

How to choose a professional foosball table

Here are some factors you can consider while you are looking for a pro-level foosball table

Number of Goalies

There are two different types here, as you probably know. There’s one man goalie. As the name suggest, the in this case, there would be just one man on the goalie rod. Another option would be the three-man goalie, which, again as the name suggests, has one man mounted on both the sides of the main goalie. Actually some of the major differences between different foosball tables can be the number of goalies. One man goalie is the more popular are commonly used option across US.

Adjustments

While you are at searching a good, reliable and professional foosball table to your game investments, it would be a great idea to go with the tables which give the users the option to adjust the legs. This is a feature that is available all across the market. Just we don’t really notice that often. If you are looing for a good quality table, make sure that you check whether or not it offers you an option to adjust.

Evenness

This is quite an important feature to consider. This a game which can go in a total wrong direction if the surface of the table is not perfectly even. One of the players may get an unfair advantage quite easily, should the table be uneven to even a negligible degree. Take your own sweet time to thoroughly inspect the tables while you are out shopping for foosball tables. It certainly is the game of precision after all. As mentioned earlier, there are tables that allow the users to make adjustment to rise of low the height independently from each side. This offers you an opportunity, should you ever need, to take care of the unevenness of unbalanced structure, should something like that come up.

Balanced Foosball men

This is yet another thing you can look for. The counterbalanced foosball men come in handy since they are perfectly balanced as to stay in a place whenever you release them. This would allow you to “clear the field” if you’d like to take one of those long power shots. On the contrary, you’ll end up blocking your own shots once in a while if you have a table where the foosball men go back to their vertical position soon as you release them.

Construction, material & make

Foosball tables are available in different make and materials. If you are looking for absolutely sturdy and long-lasting foosball tables, and don’t mind some weight, you can choose the wood-furniture foosball tables. However, a downside here is they can be expensive, particularly if you are looking for quality ones. If you are looking for the relatively inexpensive ones that won’t break within the first few times of some serious match, you can go with the wood-laminated alternatives. These are actually quite common and popular in US.

Further, depending on the size you prefer and the budget you’ve got, you can find literally find a lot of options out there on the market. But if you are one of those pro players or if you are simply someone who spend lot of time on the foosball table, it would be a good idea to get a sturdy and good quality table from a reliable seller.

While you are on a foosball table hunt, there’s nothing wrong with doing some research and going with the best deals available.