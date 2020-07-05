Kenny Smith addresses possibility of leaving media world for front-office gig

TNT analyst Kenny Smith has dazzled on “Inside the NBA” over the years, but the rumors, may, indeed, be true, and he may departing the show in the future.

Smith is a former NBA player, and is known for his in-depth “X’s and O’s” breakdowns — before, during and after games.

As such, he’s been linked to front office jobs for other NBA teams, and he may take one in the near future, which would obviously result in him leaving his TV gig, due to a conflict of interest, which he told Front Office Sports.

“It’s inevitable from a basketball standpoint I will be moving on,” Smith said. “The consumption and production of information that I’ve received, the way I’m able to relay it, and the relationships, it’s inevitable. … You’re around things. You’re privy to information for 20 years from runners to agents to general managers and owners that no one else has been privy to. No one else. Every team in the league has told me something they’ve told no one else.”

We’ll definitely miss him when he leaves.