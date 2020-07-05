Nets GM: Kevin Durant remains 'loud voice' in building for future

Kevin Durant may not be joining his Nets teammates in the “Orlando bubble,” for the NBA season restart, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t in constant communication with the team.

The Nets have a big decision ahead of them in regards to their head coaching position, with interim coach Jacque Vaughn having a difficult task ahead of him, considering the big-name guys currently out there on the market.

It’s been said that Durant and Kyrie Irving will have input on the team’s head coach going forward, which is a trend we’ve seen in the NBA, as it’s a superstar-driven league. That’s why it was no surprise that Nets general manager Sean Marks told SNY’s Ian Begley that KD continues to be a “loud voice” in the building.

“He continues to be a very loud voice in terms of where we’re going in the future and what we’re doing and I involve him like the other players and staff and how we’ll continue to build this team and how we move forward,” Marks said.

He continued:

“Look, I don’t want to speak for him but he seemed to be in good spirits,” Marks explained. “He’s obviously aware of everything that’s going on whether it’s pandemic and some of the issues going on in society. We’ve had great conversations about all of that.”

It’s still surprising that KD and Kyrie won’t be joining their team in Orlando, regardless.