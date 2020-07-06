Eagles players winging their own workouts as uncertainty lingers

Not surprising— for a moment, it appeared the NFL might be cutting the preseason down from four games to two.

Now, there might not be a preseason at all, at least if the NFL Players Association has its way.

The NFLPA, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, is pushing for a training camp schedule that would leave no time for any preseason games. Here’s what Pelissero reported as the possible schedule for training camp this season:

– Three days of medical/equipment

– 21 days of strength and conditioning (a.k.a getting in shape)

– 10 days of unpadded practice

– 14 days of practice (10 practices max, eight of them padded)

Zack Rosenblatt, NJ.com: “If the NFL goes according to that schedule, it would occupy 45 days overall (not counting the three covering medical equipment). If the league opens training camp on July 27 or 28, that would take to September 10, which is the scheduled season-opening game of the season between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

“Nothing is official yet, as the league and the NFLPA still need to negotiate whether there will be a preseason — the league seems to want a one or two-game slate — and what training camp will look like.

“That start date is less than a month away, and the coronavirus isn’t going anywhere.”

Meanwhile the players are getting in their improvised workouts wherever and however they can.