Fighters of the Week

1. Jose Pedraza: In what was probably the biggest “name” headliner of Top Rank’s weekday bubble cards, Pedraza, a two-weight world champion, took on world championship contender Mikkel LesPierre, and came out the victor on the judges’ scorecards.

2. Emily Ducote: Welcomed Juliana Lima back to Invicta after seven fights in the UFC with a loss by UD in the main event of Invicta 40.

3. Alex Saucedo: Victorious in the main event on Tuesday night in the MGM Bubble over Sonny Fredrickson by unanimous decision.

4. Josue Vargas: Took a UD win in the co-main of Tuesday’s Top Rank card over Salvador Briceno.

5. Tayane Porfirio: In a matchup of two of the best female grapplers in the world in the main event of Grapplefest 9 across the pond, it was Porfirio besting Ffion Davies by decision.

6. Chelsea Chandler: Earned the only stoppage at Invicta 40 after moving up in weight to challenge undefeated Olivia Parker and stopped her just over a minute by a rear-naked choke.

7. Albert Bell: The tall, lanky lightweight was too much for Mark Bernaldez in the co-main event of Thursday’s Top Rank card.

8. Alesha Zappitella: It came down to a split-decision, but Zappitella got the best of Lindsey VanZandt in the co-main event of Invicta 40.

9. Jackson Sousa: Claimed victory in the co-main event of Grapplefest 9, earning a decision win over Dan Strauss.

10. Robeisy Ramirez: The two-time Olympic gold medalist avenged his first and only professional loss, defeating Adan Gonzales.