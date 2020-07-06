Petr Yan Vs. Jose Aldo CashBet Sportsbook Updated Odds for UFC 251

Above all history beckons for Saturday Night. Jose Aldo can become the eighth fighter in UFC history to win a title belt in multiple divisions. Previously Aldo was a UFC featherweight champion. Saturday’s Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo betting fight is for the bantamweight championship. Aldo holds the distinction of being the initial UFC featherweight title belt holder. UFC fans and gamblers recall his incredible nine title defenses. Of course, Conor McGregor put an end to Yan’s reign. Knocked out 13 seconds into the fight Aldo has never been the same. The path to a title shot has been difficult.

UFC 251 -Bantamweight Title Bout – Aldo vs. Yan

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

TV Coverage: ESPN+

Aldo vs. Yan UFC 251 CashBet Odds: Jose Aldo +205 vs. Petr Yan -245

UFC 251 Yan vs. Aldo Bantamweight Championship Odds Overview

Starting with his past championship dominance has Jose Aldo earned betting on UFC respect. Aldo’s recent struggles are hard to ignore even with that admiration. Petr Yan has more current credibility with gamblers. He hasn’t lost a fight in four years. Counter to Aldo is a powerful momentum that Yan is riding. For the first time in his UFC career he has a championship opportunity. Gamblers have taken notice of the distinct difference in recent performance. In turn there are many handicappers in the Aldo camp that see potential value. Such gamblers like a championship underdog.

#3 Peter “No Mercy” Yan Profile and Record

Petr Yan is age 27 and a native of Russia where he still resides. Previously he fought in Absolute Championship Berkut. There he won the Bantamweight championship. And successfully defended his title one time. Soon after he signed with the UFC. Concurrently he has climbed to fifth in the UFC bantamweight rankings. Yan has 14 wins and one loss for his career. He has six knockout, one submission, and seven decision wins. His only loss was by decision.

#11 Jose Aldo Profile and Record

Brazilian MMA legend Jose Aldo is age 33 and fights out of Manaus, Brazil. Before the UFC/WEC merger he was the fourth and final WEC featherweight champion. Accordingly, he is a three-time UFC featherweight champion. Twice he was the undisputed champion and interim once. Specifically, Aldo holds the UFC record for seven consecutive featherweight title defenses. Such a performance has made him a CashBet Sportsbook legend. Aldo has a litany of awards including the Sherdog 2009 Fighter of the Year.

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo Tale of the Tape

Peter Yan stands at five feet, seven inches tall with a reach of 67 inches and leg reach of 38 inches. By contrast Jose Aldo is five feet, seven inches tall with a reach of 70 inches and leg reach of 40 inches.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan Recent Form

Late on Petr Yan has been on a tear. Yan is riding a nine-bout winning streak. December 14, 2019 was his most recent fight. There he took on Urijah Faber at UFC 245 in Las Vegas. Yan scored a three-round knockout by head kick. As a result, he earned Performance of the Night honors.

Jose Aldo Recent Form

Of great concern is that Jose Aldo has lost four of his last six online sportsbook bouts. Including two in a row. December 14, 2019 was Aldo’s latest fight at UFC 245. Namely it was against Marion Moraes in Las Vegas. Aldo suffered a third-round split decision defeat. Concurrently Aldo was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski.

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo UFC 251 Free Picks

In this situation we have the future going up against the past. Aldo is a revered legend. However, he is past his prime. By contrast Yan is riding a powerful crest. Compared to the struggling Aldo he has demonstrated impressive recent credentials.

CASHBET Best Bet: Petr Yan