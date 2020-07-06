This Is Why The 2021 Corvette Is The Sports Car Worth Waiting For

Chevrolet Corvette is a name that every auto enthusiast knows for sure and if you are from the United States, you must know it. The car by itself is a legend among the automotive landscape manufactured by a legendary manufacturer. And the Corvette Stingray undoubtedly is, of course, one among the many favorite sports cars. The major advantage that the Chevrolet Corvette had over all the other major sports cars from other manufacturers like Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren. Chevrolet always promised to be the more affordable sports car and it still is the budget sports car but in no way it is budget.

Last year, Chevrolet had to do a major overhaul with the 2021 Corvette Stingray because the Chevrolet engineers felt like they had reached the limit of engineering a front-engined sports car and its capabilities. This resulted in what the Chevrolet Corvette should have had many years back to fulfill its true sports car aspirations. The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is now a mid-engined sports car and has evolved as a supercar killer given its scintillating performance and less price.

Chevrolet surprised its fans when they launched the 2020 Corvette Stingray at a starting price below $60,000. The 2021 Corvette comes with a 6.2 liter naturally aspirated V8 engine which produces 490 hp and has a modern chassis that provides superior driving dynamics. Fans of this legendary sports car will be able to order the 2021 iteration of the same sometime in late July 2020.

What’s new for 2021?

Honestly, the amount of engineering and technology inside the very sophisticated mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette should have a price tag that was $20,000 higher than the base price. But Chevrolet did not do the same because of their promise to develop a sports car that is affordable by anyone. Tadge Juechter, the Executive Chief Engineer at Corvette told that Chevrolet usually hikes the prices of their car in the second year while it is still in demand and hot among the fans.

But given what’s happening all over the world and which has affected the United States a lot, Chevrolet has decided not to hike the prices of the 2021 Corvette Stingray. The 2021 model starts for the same price as the 2020 model which is definitely under the $60,000 price tag at $59,995 including destination chargers whereas the Convertible Corvette Stingray starts at around $67,495 both of which are really great prices for a sports car that is so capable and is a supercar killer by all means.

The major specifications and features of the 2021 Corvette remain exactly identical to the 2020 model which is definitely a good thing given how awesome and capable the 2020 Corvette was on its own. Now for 2021, there are two new colors with the Corvette which include the Red Mist TintCoat Metallic and Silver Flare Metallic which replaces the existing Long Beach Red Metallic TintCoat and Blade Silver Metallic. There are said to be some 21 other updates to the car but it has not yet been officially revealed by Chevrolet yet.

How well does the 2021 Corvette Stingray perform?

The engine of the 2021 Corvette Stingray is the same one found on the 2020 model which is a 6.2 liter naturally aspirated V8 motor that produces 490 hp and has 465 lb-ft of torque on offer. This engine now sits behind the passenger compartment of the car unlike on the front which made the 2020 model the first ever mid-engined Corvette Stingray like on its rivals like the Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren but costs a lot less than those cars.

Power is sent to the rear wheels in the 2021 Corvette Stingray whereas the transmission duties are handled with the help of an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission which was again a first for the Corvette when launched in 2020 and it is the only one sole transmission option as there is no manual transmission. The chassis has also been updated with modern technologies giving the Corvette some really great driving dynamics making it on par with its rivals.

Trims and Features

The 2021 Corvette Stingray comes in a total of three trims namely 1LT, 2LT, and the 3LT along with two body styles to select from which is either a Coupe or a Convertible. The base 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 1LT starts from $59,995 then followed by the 2LT which starts at $67,295 and finally the range-topping 3LT trim that costs around $71,945.

The 1LT comes equipped with features like a performance exhaust, magnetic selective ride control, aluminum frame, Michelin Pilot Super Sport performance run-flat summer tires, and gray perforated Mulan leather upholstery. With the 2LT trim, you get additional equipment like a heads-up display, an 8.0 inch Chevrolet touchscreen infotainment system, universal home remote, and interior movement sensors.

And finally, the most popular and most ordered range-topping 3LT gets more features which include carbon fiber instrument panel trim, leather-wrapped interior package, heated and ventilated seats, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, tire pressure monitoring system, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Which variant should you go for?

The 2020 Corvette was only on sale for a very few months before the COVID situation kicked in and brought the entire world to a standstill including the automotive industry in the United States. The 2020 Corvette Stingray got a total of 20,181 orders of which a whopping 83 percent of the orders were for the Coupe body style and the Convertible body style made up for the remaining 17 percent of the orders. The 3LT was the most popular choice among the fans as it contributed to about 44 percent of the total 83 percent of Coupe Corvette orders.

The 2LT followed with 40 percent of orders whereas the base Corvette trim, the 1LT made up for the remaining 16 percent of orders. There are also now two colors with the 2021 Corvette that include the Red Mist TintCoat Metallic and Silver Flare Metallic. The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is expected to go on sale from late July 2020.

Of all the three trim levels namely 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT with the Coupe body style of the 2021 Corvette, the most value for money and the best pick would be the range-topping 3LT trim. This trim has all the gizmos and features that Chevrolet has to offer with the Corvette and comes with an attractive price that is mostly lesser compared to its rivals. The 3LT as seen above is the most popular trim and most ordered trim of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe.