Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Boeheim’s Army vs. Men of Mackey — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Junior Welterweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

José Zepeda vs. Kendo Castaneda — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2008 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia (06/25/2008) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Notre Dame at North Carolina (11/06/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Marquette at Syracuse (01/23/2020) — ACC Network, midnight

All Access with Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

All Access with Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All Access with Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

All Access with Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

All Access with Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

All Access with Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Serving the Stripes — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

1997 NCAA Championship

Old Dominion vs. Tennessee (03/30/1997) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2010 NCAA Championship

UConn vs. Stanford (04/06/2010) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2011 NCAA Tournament

National Semifinal: Stanford vs. Texas (04/03/2011) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2012 NCAA Championship

Baylor vs. Notre Dame (04/03/2012) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Tennessee (01/28/2013) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn (01/18/2003) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football

Tennessee at Alabama (10/19/2019) — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Missouri at Kentucky (10/26/2019) — SEC Network, noon

South Carolina at Tennessee (10/26/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (10/26/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at LSU (10/26/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Inside: Auburn at LSU — SEC Network, midnight

Cycling

2018 Tour de France

Stage 10: Annecy to Le Grand Bornand (07/17/2018) — NBCSN, 9 a.m,.

2016 Tour de France

Stage 11: Carcassonne to Montpellier (07/13/2016) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2015 Tour of California

Stage 7: Ontario to Mount Baldy (05/16/2015) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Watford vs. Norwich — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Leicester City — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 9, Day 1: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

The Open Highlights: 2013 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2014 — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 13: Become at Shotmaker — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: RX-Sand Survival Tips — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Shane Lowry — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2019 — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 35

Valencia vs. Real Valladolid — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Celta Vigo vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-up — beiN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 251 Countdown: Usman vs. Burns — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (01/20/2020) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (02/23/2020) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics (02/13/2020) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Team Restart: New Orleans Pelicans — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 8 p.m.

Team Restart: Boston Celtics — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City (09/22/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Replay: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (12/13/2018) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at San Diego Chargers (11/06/2016) — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Replay: San Diego Chargers at Minnesota Vikings (11/04/2007) — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2016 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 1: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (04/13/2016) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (04/15/2016) — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Game 3: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (04/17/2016) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Game 4: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (04/19/2016) — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (04/21/2016) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Game 6: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (04/23/2016) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (04/25/2016) — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

1996 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche (04/25/1996) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks (02/19/2020) — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Skates & Plates — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 31

US Leece vs. SS Lazio — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Rado — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60: The Hero of Goodall Park — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Backstory: The Decision — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Eastern European Championship,,Janko Tipsarevic Tennis Academy

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.