UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: July 6/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|508.5
|2
|2
|2
|Justin Gaethje
|373
|3
|3
|4
|Tony Ferguson
|305
|4
|5
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|287
|5
|4
|7
|Charles Oliveira
|282
|6
|6
|6
|Dan Hooker
|205.5
|7
|7
|10
|Kevin Lee
|203
|8
|8
|12
|Islam Makhachev
|187.5
|9
|9
|Josh Emmett
|175
|10
|10
|9
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|171
|11
|11
|8
|Paul Felder
|155.5
|12
|12
|16
|Beneil Dariush
|141.5
|13
|13
|Alexander Hernandez
|140
|14
|14
|Francisco Trinaldo
|133.5
|15
|15
|15
|Drew Dober
|129.5
|16
|16
|Scott Holtzman
|127.5
|17
|17
|Leonardo Santos
|117
|18
|18
|13
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|19
|19
|11
|Al Iaquinta
|116
|20
|20
|David Teymur
|110
|21
|25
|Jim Miller
|101.5
|22
|21
|Renato Moicano
|92
|23
|22
|Davi Ramos
|78.5
|24
|43
|Khama Worthy
|76
|25
|23
|Yancy Medeiros
|75
|26
|24
|Damir Hadzovic
|66.5
|27
|25
|Joe Lauzon
|66
|28
|27
|Vinc Pichel
|65
|29
|29
|Magomed Mustafaev
|62.5
|30
|28
|Evan Dunham
|53.5
|31
|30
|Luis Pena
|52.5
|32
|32
|Joaquim Silva
|51
|33
|33
|Gabriel Benitez
|48
|34
|34
|Nasrat Haqparast
|47
|35
|35
|Alexander Yakovlev
|46.5
|36
|31
|Clay Guida
|45
|36
|36
|Jalin Turner
|45
|36
|36
|Lando Vannata
|45
|39
|38
|Stevie Ray
|44
|40
|39
|Devonte Smith
|43
|41
|40
|Marc Diakiese
|41.5
|42
|41
|Drakkar Klose
|41
|43
|42
|John Makdessi
|40.5
|44
|NR
|Charles Rosa
|40
|45
|57
|Roosevelt Roberts
|39
|46
|44
|Michael Johnson
|37.5
|47
|45
|Arman Tsarukyan
|35
|48
|NR
|Kevin Aguilar
|34
|49
|NR
|Joseph Duffy
|30
|50
|67
|Austin Hubbard
|29
|51
|48
|Don Madge
|27.5
|52
|47
|Frank Camacho
|26.5
|53
|49
|Brad Riddell
|24.5
|53
|49
|Matt Frevola
|24.5
|53
|49
|Omar Morales
|24.5
|56
|52
|Claudio Puelles
|23
|57
|53
|Alex White
|21.5
|58
|54
|Joel Alvarez
|20
|58
|54
|Teemu Packalen
|20
|60
|56
|Christos Giagos
|18
|61
|58
|Joe Solecki
|15
|62
|59
|Mark Madsen
|14
|63
|60
|Damir Ismagulov
|13.5
|64
|61
|Ottman Azaitar
|10
|64
|61
|Tristan Connelly
|10
|66
|63
|Thiago Moises
|9
|67
|68
|Bobby Green
|8.5
|68
|64
|Alex da Silva
|5
|68
|NR
|Justin Jaynes
|5
|68
|64
|Rafael Fiziev
|5
|71
|64
|Brok Weaver
|4.5
|72
|69
|Fares Ziam
|0
|72
|69
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|72
|69
|Jonathan Pearce
|0
|72
|69
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|72
|69
|Matt Wiman
|0
|72
|NR
|Max Rohskopf
|0
|72
|69
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
|72
|69
|Steve Garcia
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
