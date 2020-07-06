UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: July 6/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 2 2 Justin Gaethje 373 3 3 4 Tony Ferguson 305 4 5 3 Dustin Poirier 287 5 4 7 Charles Oliveira 282 6 6 6 Dan Hooker 205.5 7 7 10 Kevin Lee 203 8 8 12 Islam Makhachev 187.5 9 9 Josh Emmett 175 10 10 9 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171 11 11 8 Paul Felder 155.5 12 12 16 Beneil Dariush 141.5 13 13 Alexander Hernandez 140 14 14 Francisco Trinaldo 133.5 15 15 15 Drew Dober 129.5 16 16 Scott Holtzman 127.5 17 17 Leonardo Santos 117 18 18 13 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 19 19 11 Al Iaquinta 116 20 20 David Teymur 110 21 25 Jim Miller 101.5 22 21 Renato Moicano 92 23 22 Davi Ramos 78.5 24 43 Khama Worthy 76 25 23 Yancy Medeiros 75 26 24 Damir Hadzovic 66.5 27 25 Joe Lauzon 66 28 27 Vinc Pichel 65 29 29 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5 30 28 Evan Dunham 53.5 31 30 Luis Pena 52.5 32 32 Joaquim Silva 51 33 33 Gabriel Benitez 48 34 34 Nasrat Haqparast 47 35 35 Alexander Yakovlev 46.5 36 31 Clay Guida 45 36 36 Jalin Turner 45 36 36 Lando Vannata 45 39 38 Stevie Ray 44 40 39 Devonte Smith 43 41 40 Marc Diakiese 41.5 42 41 Drakkar Klose 41 43 42 John Makdessi 40.5 44 NR Charles Rosa 40 45 57 Roosevelt Roberts 39 46 44 Michael Johnson 37.5 47 45 Arman Tsarukyan 35 48 NR Kevin Aguilar 34 49 NR Joseph Duffy 30 50 67 Austin Hubbard 29 51 48 Don Madge 27.5 52 47 Frank Camacho 26.5 53 49 Brad Riddell 24.5 53 49 Matt Frevola 24.5 53 49 Omar Morales 24.5 56 52 Claudio Puelles 23 57 53 Alex White 21.5 58 54 Joel Alvarez 20 58 54 Teemu Packalen 20 60 56 Christos Giagos 18 61 58 Joe Solecki 15 62 59 Mark Madsen 14 63 60 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 64 61 Ottman Azaitar 10 64 61 Tristan Connelly 10 66 63 Thiago Moises 9 67 68 Bobby Green 8.5 68 64 Alex da Silva 5 68 NR Justin Jaynes 5 68 64 Rafael Fiziev 5 71 64 Brok Weaver 4.5 72 69 Fares Ziam 0 72 69 Jamie Mullarkey 0 72 69 Jonathan Pearce 0 72 69 Joshua Culibao 0 72 69 Matt Wiman 0 72 NR Max Rohskopf 0 72 69 Rodrigo Vargas 0 72 69 Steve Garcia 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

