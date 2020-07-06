WWE Monday Night Raw Review And Results (7/6): New U.S. Title Revealed, New Match For ‘Extreme Rules’ Announced, And More

This episode of Monday Night Raw took place once again at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida with PC trainees in attendance. It was another show to build towards Extreme Rules later on this month. The big match advertised was a Champion vs. Champion match between the Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring. He calls out Dolph Ziggler to name the stipulation for their match at Extreme Rules. Dolph said his stipulation is a secret until the pay per view. Drew reminded Dolph that he hopes his comeback story inspires others when Dolph claimed he did nothing in 2014-2017. Dolph brings out someone from Drew’s past, Heath Slater. Slater said that Drew wasn’t the chosen one back then and believed he was the chosen one. He said he cried when Drew won the title. He said he called Drew everyday when he was released then asked where was Drew for him. Heath said that Drew wasn’t there for him. He said he wants a shot at Drew that Drew promised him. Heath pushes him then slapped him. Drew accepts Heath’s challenge.

Drew McIntyre Defeated Heath Slater

Ziggler slaps Heath in the face over and over after the match until Heath shoved him down. Dolph attacked Ziggler until Drew came to Heath’s aid. Drew helped Heath up and they hugged.

Review: This wasn’t much of a match but I hope this means we see more of Slater now.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are interviewed by Sarah but they tell her that they would rather talk to the whole world. Asuka appeared behind Sarah. She asked Asuka how she will handle Bayley and Sasha all alone. Asuka tells her “who says I’m all alone.”

Bayley and Sasha went to the ring. Bayley and Sasha continued to brag, talking about changing the game. They claim they will get all the gold. Asuka interrupted them, saying Sasha is not good enough and Bayley is not ready for her. Bayley claimed Sasha will finish her at the pay per view. Bayley said that Sasha is ready for anyone. Kairi Sane came out as they made their way to the ring.

Kairi Sane Defeated Sasha Banks By DQ

Bayley attacked Kairi until Asuka saved her. Asuka brawled with them and Kairi dives onto them from the turnbuckle.

Review: Really good match. Sasha and Kairi worked great together but I don’t like the typical DQ finish like they always do.

Aleister Black was found hurt backstage as Murphy and Seth Rollins stand over him. Seth said that’s a shame.

The Viking Raiders and The Big Show talk backstage. They want to show Big Show their bowling abilities but Show tells them to be serious for their match. They continue to laugh and joke until Show slapped Ivan in the chest. Erik said the raid is on.

Kevin Owens came out for the KO Show. Owens cleared the ring out, throwing chairs out. He welcomes Seth Rollins who he calls a piece of trash. Seth thanks Kevin for being on the show and asked about his fractured ankle that he hurt at WrestleMania. Owens said things haven’t been going good for Seth since Mania. Owens said they have a bond because of their match at Mania and gave Seth the shirt he wore when he beat Seth. Seth said he doesn’t care about the KO show he wants to challenge Rey Mysterio to a match at Extreme Rules. Seth said Owens has been doing nothing since Mania and believes Owens needs him. Seth offered Owens to fight for the greater good until Rey and Dominik came out. Rey accepted the challenge and claimed Seth’s destiny is in his hands. Seth tells him that Black is hurt so maybe Dominik takes his place. Owens volunteers to take Rey’s place. Owens offered the winning team makes the stipulation for Extreme Rules and Seth accepts. Seth and Murphy attacked Owens and Mysterio made the save.

Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens Defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy

Rey demanded an eye for an eye match at Extreme Rules.

Review: Decent match. Rey and Kevin hadn’t missed a step since being away from the ring for a little bit.

Charly Caruso interviewed Bobby Lashley and MVP. She asked about Apollo Crews and they claim that the future of the United States Championship will be “ballin.”

MVP and Bobby Lashley came out to the ring. MVP talked about Apollo Crews thinking he is invincible but he’s not compared to Lashley. He claimed Apollo disrespected him by turning him down. He said he’ll be capturing the United States title from him. He introduces the new United States Championship for himself. Bobby purposes that he crowns MVP as the new U.S. champion and puts the strap around him. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander come out saying that MVP has to earn that. Ricochet said that they will put the Hurt Business to an end. They attack MVP and Lashley, knocking them out of the ring.

Bobby Lashley and MVP Defeated Cedric Alexander and Ricochet

Lashley put the Full Nelson on Cedric after the match but then Ricochet came in for the save.

Review: Pretty good match. This was a way to build MVP and Bobby Lashley even more towards their match with Apollo.

Zelina Vega wanted Garza and Andrade to make up backstage. Ric Flair and Randy Orton confronted them. Orton said if they get in his way, he will not hesitate to strike them down.

Charly Caruso interviewed Asuka and Kairi. They are confident in going against Sasha and Bayley. They challenge Sasha and Bayley for the Women’s Tag Team Championship next week.

Randy Orton, Angel Garza and Andrade Defeated The Big Show and The Viking Raiders

Review: Another decent match. I really liked the story of Garza and Andrade arguing while Randy showing his leadership, pulling it together.

The Iconics talk trash about Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan until Riot confronted them. Ruby said her focus is not on Liv it’s on them and it’ll be tragic for them.

They turn to MVP and Cedric Alexander. MVP tries to recruit Cedric by saying he’s being held back by Ricochet.

Ric Flair praises Orton’s victory until R Truth bumps into Randy. R Truth thinks that Ric is Tozawa until Tozawa and the ninjas come for him. Randy points Tozawa to R Truth’s direction.

Billie Kay Defeated Ruby Riot

Review: It was okay. They’re still building towards a Liv Morgan and Ruby Riot reunion to rival with the Iconics. At least they are also giving Liv and Ruby a storyline even though they have potential as singles stars.

Charly interviewed Bayley and Sasha about Asuka and Kairi’s challenge and Sasha accepts it. Bayley is confused but Sasha said that they are going to prove that they run this division. Bayley is confident that she will also defeat Asuka in their match coming up.

Nikki Cross appeared on commentary for the Champion vs. Champion match.

Asuka Defeated Bayley

Review: Really good match. This was definitely the match to main event the show compared to the other matches here.

Overall Review: Average show. I think the women’s matches shined on this show and they did a good job building up the matches for Rey/Seth and Drew/Dolph. The only thing I didn’t like is the structuring of the show where it was like recap of last week then a promo/interview or backstage segment then a match. It got too formulaic and less unpredictable which is an element that’s so missing.