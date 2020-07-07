AC Milan stuns Juventus in Serie A action

For only the fourth time this season, Juventus lost in Serie A action on Tuesday. The way Juve lost was also stunning.

There is no doubt that Juventus seemed to be in control for the majority of the contest as they had a 2-0 lead with about half an hour to play. Then the wheels completely fell off. AC Milan scored four unanswered goals en route to the 4-2 victory. The four goals came in a span of 18 minutes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 38-year-old Swedish superstar scored his fifth goal of the season, and 462nd career goal, with a goal on a penalty which put AC Milan on the scoreboard in the 62nd minute. Then, only four minutes later Franck Kessie of Ouragahio, Ivory Coast tied the game at two goals apiece. For Kessie, who is a 23-year-old central midfielder, it was his second goal of the season. Kessie scored his prior Serie A goal in a 2-1 AC Milan win over Genoa on October 5, 2019.

The 2-2 tie in the contest was also very shortlived. In the 67th minute, only one minute after Kessie made the score 2-2, AC Milan got a game-winning goal from Rafael Leao of Almada, Portugal. The 21-year-old center forward scored his fifth Serie A goal of the season and second game-winning goal for AC Milan during the 2020-21 Serie A season. He previously scored the game-winning goal for AC Milan in a 2-0 win over Cagliari Calcio on January 11.

Then, in the 80th minute, Ante Rebic of Split, Croatia scored in the 80th minute, to put AC Milan up 4-2. For Rebic, it was his 10th goal of the season.

Juventus’ previous three losses came in a 3-1 loss to Lazio on December 7, 2019, in a 2-1 loss to Napoli on January 26, and in a 2-1 loss to Verona on February 8. Juventus has a record of 24 wins, four losses, and three draws for 75 points. They have a seven-point lead over Lazio in the Serie A standings. AC Milan is fifth with a record of 14 wins, 10 losses, and seven draws for 49 points.